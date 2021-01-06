LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a protest on President Donald Trump's election defeat was largely peaceful as of Wednesday afternoon.
LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said police are on scene of the protest, but that the protest has been largely peaceful. Parra said no roads are closed surrounding the protest.
Parra said roads would only close if the protest became large enough to spill into the streets.
Intermittent contingents of vehicles including pickup trucks displaying American flags and Trump campaign banners rolled up Las Vegas Boulevard, honking horns as they passed protesters on both sidewalks bearing “Stop the Steal” signs in front of federal buildings.
Some among the crowd of a few hundred people wore distinctive red caps bearing Trump campaign slogans. The demonstration was loud but peaceful, with police and federal marshals watching from building steps behind bicycle rack-style metal barricades.
"I'm here to give support to the fact that there was a stolen election," said protester Kim Blandino.
Blandino and other supporters of Trump have had a consistent message over the past few weeks.
"There were illegal votes that were done by dead people," Blandino said. "I can run the whole gamut. It's been done before."
No proof of widespread voter fraud has been provided by the GOP to Nevada officials.
"I just don't want the Republicans and the right-wingers intimidating everyone else. This is my country, too," said counterprotestor Kevin Abrahami.
Abrahami stood alone in support of President-Elect Joe Biden.
"I'm not intimidated by them," Abrahami said. "I'm not scared of them. They can do what they like. I'm not going to leave."
The "Stop the Election Steal" protest against President-elect Joe Biden's election win was organized by conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, according to organizers. The protest started earlier Wednesday morning, before protests unfolded in Washington D.C. Protests in D.C. started shortly after Congress began the Electoral College certification process.
Carrying signs including “Voter fraud is treason,” a mostly maskless crowd in Carson City chanted “We want freedom” and demanded federal lawmakers take action to prevent incoming president Joe Biden from taking office.
“The man that we elected to support our president as vice president has given up on this country and given up on you and me. Vice President Pence is a traitor to this country,” conservative radio host Monica Jaye told a booing audience after Pence said he didn’t have the power to overturn the election results.
Republican Party and Trump campaign attorneys lost multiple bids in state and federal courts in Nevada to invalidate Biden’s electoral victory that gave the state’s six electoral votes to the former vice president. The state Supreme Court certified results showing Biden won by 33,596 votes, nearly 2.4% of the 1.4 million votes cast statewide. In the Las Vegas area, Biden won by 9.35%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.