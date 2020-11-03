Election 2020 Nevada Voting

People vote at a polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Follow FOX5's coverage of Election Day with our liveblog. We have reporters and photographers around the city bringing you the latest details from polling places across the valley.

4:16 P.M.

Voters at John C. Bass Elementary school said they waited no longer than 20 minutes to cast their vote.

There were 20 machines available and several volunteers on hand to help move the line along as quickly as possible.

Moments after a voter finished, volunteers quickly sanitized the machine he/she was using.

Distance markers were in place in the parking lot to stop voter intimidation.

A man driving a truck with a Trump flag was asked to move behind the distance marke

3:50 P.M.

3:13 P.M.

2:52 P.M. 

"I do have regrets cause I know that’s something very important to this country for every citizen to come out and vote and I just never really thought about it that way," Eric Hindman said. "And now I think every citizen should."

2:47 P.M.

CENTENNIAL CENTER

A first time voter said he has shifted his mindset about voting and expressed that no one should be afraid to vote. Lines are about 15 people long at all times.

CENTENNIAL CENTER VOTERS

Voters gather at the Centennial Center polling center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

2:06 P.M.

People are driving up to drop off their mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department, but a voter left when she found out she can’t actually vote here.

2:05 P.M.

1:43 P.M.

9:15 A.M.

Poll workers are telling voters waiting in line that kiosks are back up and running however, the line is still pretty slow and growing longer. Cox Communications has no reports of outages.

8:35 A.M.

At the MacDonald Ranch Community Center, a frustrated voter left the line due to machine issues. According to poll workers, the problems can be attributed to a machine "glitch." About 2-3 kiosks were experiencing issues. Workers are sending some voters to alternate locations with less of a wait.

All of the voting machines are working, but the kiosks that are used prior to sending voters into booths are causing the delays.

8:15 A.M.

The line here at Downtown Summerlin is moving fast. It’s definitely a nice, steady flow. There’s no technical problems here that I am aware of, but I will be speaking again to a team leader working soon! But overall the line is moving fast. Current vote count here is: 173.

DT SUMMERLIN VOTERS

Voters wait in line at Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

7:41 A.M.

Although polling locations in Clark County were expected to open at 7 a.m., the opening of some sites has been delayed as the locations experienced "technical problems."

According to a tweet from the Nevada Elections department, "several" polling locations in Clark County did not open at 7 a.m. due to "technical problems."

The department urged those waiting in line to please be patient, adding, "the sites will open soon."

Issues were reported at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center, Guinn Middle School and Cadwallader Middle School.

The Secretary of State's Office did not return comment on Tuesday morning.

7:19 A.M.

The ballot drop off is now open at the Clark County Election HQ in North Las Vegas. As of 7 a.m., 56 people have dropped of ballots at HQ. Walk-up and drive-thru options are also available.

(2) comments

NevadaIsStartingToSuck
NevadaIsStartingToSuck

It's called CHEATING by our krappy governor.

Report Add Reply
jondough
jondough

This is so typical of Sissylack and the left, hoping that voters will give up and leave without voting.

Report Add Reply

