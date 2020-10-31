ELECTION
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2020 November election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3. With more than 100 polling locations available, plan ahead and find a location nearest you.

ELECTION DAY POLLING INFO

Polling locations on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, according to Clark County. Need help finding a location? Use this link for a complete list and MAP: www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote

LOCATIONS (COMPLETE LIST LINKED ABOVE):

Aliante Library

2400 W. Deer Springs Wy., NLV 89084

Arroyo Market Square, Near Men’s Wearhouse

6930 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., LV 89113

Boulevard Mall, In Parking Lot South of Applebee’s

3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., LV 89169

Centennial Center Home Depot, Parking Lot

7881 W. Tropical Pkwy., LV 89149

Desert Breeze Community Ctr.

8275 Spring Mountain Rd., LV 89117

Downtown Summerlin LV Ballpark, Aviators South Parking

1650 S. Pavilion Center Dr., LV 89135

Galleria At Sunset, In Parking Lot Near La-Z-Boy Furn.

1300 W. Sunset Rd., HEN 89014

Historic Fifth St. School

401 S. 4th St., LV 89101

Hollywood Recreation Ctr.

1650 S. Hollywood Bl., LV 89142

Keller, Duane Mid. Sch.

301 N. Fogg St., LV 89110

Las Vegas Athletic Club - North, Parking Lot

6050 N. Decatur Bl., NLV 89031

Meadows Mall, In Parking Lot Near Dillard’s Clearance Ctr.

4300 Meadows Ln., LV 89107

Pearson, Dr. William U. Community Ctr.

1625 W. Carey Ave., NLV 89032

Rainbow Library

3150 N. Buffalo Dr., LV 89128

Regional Transportation Commission

600 S. Grand Central Pkwy., LV 89106

Shadow Ridge High School

5050 Brent Ln., LV 89131

Sun City Anthem Community Ctr.

2450 Hampton Rd., HEN 89052

Swainston, Theron Mid. Sch.

3500 W. Gilmore Ave., NLV 89032

FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS:

https://files.clarkcountynv.gov/clarknv/Election%20Department/VC-Web-20G.pdf?t=1603647942388&t=1603647942388

