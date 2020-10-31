LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2020 November election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3. With more than 100 polling locations available, plan ahead and find a location nearest you.
ELECTION DAY POLLING INFO
Polling locations on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, according to Clark County. Need help finding a location? Use this link for a complete list and MAP: www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/vote
LOCATIONS (COMPLETE LIST LINKED ABOVE):
Aliante Library
2400 W. Deer Springs Wy., NLV 89084
Arroyo Market Square, Near Men’s Wearhouse
6930 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy., LV 89113
Boulevard Mall, In Parking Lot South of Applebee’s
3528 S. Maryland Pkwy., LV 89169
Centennial Center Home Depot, Parking Lot
7881 W. Tropical Pkwy., LV 89149
Desert Breeze Community Ctr.
8275 Spring Mountain Rd., LV 89117
Downtown Summerlin LV Ballpark, Aviators South Parking
1650 S. Pavilion Center Dr., LV 89135
Galleria At Sunset, In Parking Lot Near La-Z-Boy Furn.
1300 W. Sunset Rd., HEN 89014
Historic Fifth St. School
401 S. 4th St., LV 89101
Hollywood Recreation Ctr.
1650 S. Hollywood Bl., LV 89142
Keller, Duane Mid. Sch.
301 N. Fogg St., LV 89110
Las Vegas Athletic Club - North, Parking Lot
6050 N. Decatur Bl., NLV 89031
Meadows Mall, In Parking Lot Near Dillard’s Clearance Ctr.
4300 Meadows Ln., LV 89107
Pearson, Dr. William U. Community Ctr.
1625 W. Carey Ave., NLV 89032
Rainbow Library
3150 N. Buffalo Dr., LV 89128
Regional Transportation Commission
600 S. Grand Central Pkwy., LV 89106
Shadow Ridge High School
5050 Brent Ln., LV 89131
Sun City Anthem Community Ctr.
2450 Hampton Rd., HEN 89052
Swainston, Theron Mid. Sch.
3500 W. Gilmore Ave., NLV 89032
FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS:
https://files.clarkcountynv.gov/clarknv/Election%20Department/VC-Web-20G.pdf?t=1603647942388&t=1603647942388
