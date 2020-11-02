LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The owner of a downtown Las Vegas business placed wooden boards on her front door and windows in case of civil unrest on election night.
Kortney Olsen, the owner of GRRRL Clothing, a women’s athletic apparel store, placed the boards on her storefront over the weekend.
“Regardless of which way this election goes, there is going to be a huge amount of people that aren’t happy,” said Olsen.
She said she is taking precautions because the pandemic has affected her business's bottom line and damage to her store is something she can’t afford.
“We decided to put them up just to be on the safe side. To plan for the worst but hope for the best,” said Olsen.
A couple other downtown businesses were preparing much the same as Olsen.
Steve Johnston, the owner of Rogue Toys in Downtown Las Vegas, said his wooden boards are on standby.
“We’re prepared already with precut boards for our windows if they are needed. We do have a security detail that will be available to us in case they’re called upon,” said Johnston.
Over summer, business in downtown saw firsthand what can happen when peaceful demonstrations turn violent.
A few doors down from Rogue Toys, Johnston said the owner of a boutique clothing store was looted and her store was damaged.
“It was a very, very surreal moment...but I’ll tell you, it did at least give us the ability to understand a little more of what can go wrong when it does,” said Johnson.
