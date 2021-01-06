LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a protest on Trump's election defeat was largely peaceful as of Wednesday afternoon.
LVMPD Officer Misael Parra said police are on scene of the protest, but that the protest has been largely peaceful. Parra said no roads are closed surrounding the protest.
Parra said roads would only close if the protest became large enough to spill into the streets.
The "Stop the Election Steal" protest against President-elect Joe Biden's election win was organized by conservative talk show host Wayne Allyn Root, according to organizers. The protest started earlier Wednesday morning, before protests unfolded in Washington D.C. Protests in D.C. started shortly after Congress began the Electoral College certification process.
NEVADA REACTS
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak called today's events "the opposite of patriotic."
The chaos that has erupted in the United States Capitol is the opposite of patriotic -- it is undemocratic and un-American. I am praying for the safety of Nevada's federal delegation, all congressional members and staff, & law enforcement officers. This must stop.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 6, 2021
HARRY REID
"My first job in Washington was as a United States Capitol police officer. At that time and even today, I never could've imagined the turmoil we're seeing in the nation's capitol. My thoughts are with everyone working there.
"What is happening today is disgraceful, anti-democratic and goes against everything for which our country stands.
"Donald Trump has been stoking unrest with his lies, misinformation and disdain for the institutions of our country. The damage he’s done to the country is enormous."Republicans who have followed him down his chosen path have helped damage and desecrate what was before Trump a proud, respectful political party. I believe in a strong two-party system. Trump and his enablers have destroyed the Republican party and it is up to Republicans with the courage to speak out against Trump to reestablish the once-proud Republican brand."
REP. STEVEN HORSFORD
My statement on today's violence at the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Cx3WehCZOH— Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) January 6, 2021
REP. SUSIE LEE
To the violent extremists in our Capitol: Just so you know, you failed. We will return to the Capitol tonight to begin certification of the 2020 election. You won’t stop us from fulfilling that duty and upholding our democracy.— Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) January 6, 2021
SUPERINTENDENT JARA
I am appalled about what is currently occurring at the U.S. Capitol. We teach our children how important and valuable our democracy is every day. Healthy behavior must be modeled. We can do better for our children.— Dr. Jesus F. Jara (@SuptJaraCCSD) January 6, 2021
(2) comments
Gee, they were quiet when antifa was rioting in Seattle, Portland, and Minneapolis.
Protesters needed in Carson city ,nv and get rid of sizelscum & few other criminals up there !
