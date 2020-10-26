LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Election Day is quickly approaching and while thousands have already casted their ballots, some may be waiting until November 3 to do it.
Around the country, there have been concerns that fewer polling places on Election Day would directly affect poorer areas and communities of color, but the county says there are steps being taken to make sure that's not the case.
Registrar of voters for Clark County Joe Gloria said there are fewer Election Day sites in Clark County in 2020 compared to previous elections. In 2018, he said there were 172 sites and in 2016, more than 260. This year, there are about 120.
Gloria said this is because the county changed from a polling site model to a vote center model in 2018. With the vote center model, voters are able to vote anywhere in the county instead of being assigned to one site. Because of this, fewer sites are needed.
Even with fewer centers, Gloria said staff were sensitive to the needs of voters in rural and urban areas.
"We're well aware that people don't all have vehicles they can use freely," Gloria said. "Some people go to work on the bus. Some people do grocery shopping on their ten speed. So in those particular areas of town, we over provide as far as the vote centers."
Early voting in Nevada has exceeded 2016 early voting numbers by 635%. With thousands of mail in ballots coming in, there may be a delay in official election results.
Early results will be released on election night after the Secretary of State informs the county that all 17 counties have finished voting, but it'll be awhile before official numbers come out.
An early, unofficial report will include all early voting and election day in person totals (minus provisional) and any mail in ballots that have been read into the system at that point.
But with more than 200,000 mail-in ballots already collected and more to come, Gloria said the counting process may take a while.
"It's impossible for me to predict which one you might not be able to call that night," Gloria said. "And really, we never call anything until it's all official.
Gloria said votes will not be official until November 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.