LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cedric Crear, the current Las Vegas City Councilman for Ward five, has announced he's running for mayor in 2024.
Crear was born and raised in Las Vegas and would be the first native born mayor if elected.
Crear's career in the public sector spans decades. He served on the board of regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education, and transitioned to the Las Vegas Planning Commission and city council.
Crear spoke about why he decided to run for mayor.
"We live in a great city, the best city in the entire world," Crear said. "I want to do everything I can to ensure we keep our community safe, that we grow tourism and that we continue to have jobs readily available for people and we need to get them trained for those jobs we have ready and available for them."
Crear could have a challenger.
Fellow City of Las Vegas Councilwoman Michelle Fiore tweeted out a response hinting at a possible run mayor.
The response read, "Mayor Fiore sounds pretty dam(n) good to me."
Fiore currently serves as the Councilwoman for Ward six-- and is on the board of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority.
FOX5 reached out to Councilwoman Fiore, but have not gotten a response.
Carolyn Goodman, the current Mayor of Las Vegas, has been serving in the role since 2011 and will be term limited when the next election comes around in 2024.
