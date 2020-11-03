LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Follow FOX5's coverage of Election Day with our liveblog. We have reporters and photographers around the city bringing you the latest details from polling places across the valley.
MIDNIGHT
Heading into November 4, no precincts of Clark County have been officially counted. The morning is expected to bring several key election decisions, including the official call of Nevada and other swing states.
10:48 P.M.
RACE CALL: Republican Mark Amodei wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 2nd Congressional District.
RACE CALL: Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada’s 1st Congressional District.
I am humbled to have once again earned the support of my constituents. Representing District 1 in Washington is the honor of my life. Southern Nevadans are hurting badly right now and I will do everything in my power to provide relief.
Las Vegas is a resilient city. We have proven that before and together we will prove it once again.
Despite the difficult circumstances, I am optimistic for Southern Nevada’s future. I will fight each day to deliver the necessary resources to get the virus under control, bring jobs back, make smart investments in infrastructure, expand access to quality and affordable health care, and address gun violence and the climate change crisis.
9:35 P.M.
Results are starting to show for Nevada. As of now, results are coming in from Lyon and Churchill counties.
9:10 P.M.
All voters in line in Nevada have now voted. The first Nevada election results are dropping in a few minutes.
The last person to vote in Nevada, at Desert Breeze, is Ana, a @Culinary226 member. Here she is celebrating with our poll monitors .@crgvaldez and .@angelyntabalba! 🎉 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/vvnnrSbIqm— Let Nevadans Vote (@LetNevadaVote) November 4, 2020
8:57 P.M.
Just waiting for the last voters in line in Clark County to cast their ballot. Then we’ll start posting results.— Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 4, 2020
8:36 P.M.
#Election2020: the first ballot boxes come in to the #ClarkCounty Election Dept. There were 125 #VOTE centers open across Las #Vegas and Clark County this #ElectionDay . pic.twitter.com/zvd9sXtuNl— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 4, 2020
8:56 P.M.
Materials from the 125 voting centers are coming in to the Clark County Elections Department.
These materials include cartridges that hold the votes from voting machines. Dan Kulin with the county says the only votes that will be counted tonight were cast on a machine today. Paper ballots will be counted tomorrow. Results you see tonight are unofficial.
Results will not be official until November 16. Kulin says votes will be recieved and counted until then.
7:40 P.M.
VERY different scene over here at the dems “watch party” at Springs Preserve. There is no party. Only media & a few speakers that come in for their speech then immediately leave. Media is all spread out too. https://t.co/ck2SjUGP9p— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) November 4, 2020
7:32 P.M.
GOP PARTY - SOUTH POINT
People are slowly trickling in. I’m told more people will show once all the polls close. A few people got in front of the podium and spoke to the crowd. Mainly thanking people for coming out tonight and crediting them if Trump wins. Michael McDonald talked about the lawsuit briefly. There will be a silent auction to raise money for the Republican Party.
7:16 P.M.
There several empty tables at the Republican watch party inside the ballroom at South Point Hotel and Casino. 250 people are expected to show up. So far 100 have arrived. No one else is waiting in line. pic.twitter.com/hV1JeQkxdS— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) November 4, 2020
7:07 P.M.
6:30 P.M.
At the Centennial Center in the Northwest part of the Las Vegas valley, the crowd’s been steady in size for the past two hours with lines of about 80 currently. Voters tell us the process was “easy,” other than the wait, which one voter estimates is currently about one hour and 45 minutes.
Many of the voters we’ve spoken to say they’re voting for the first time today.
At Centennial Center in the NW part of the LV valley, the crowd’s been steady in size for the past two hours with lines of about 80 currently. Voters tell us the process was “easy,” other than the wait, which one voter estimates is currently about one hour and 45 mins. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/KtTYhwHXRj— Maddie White (@maddiewhitetv) November 4, 2020
6:25 P.M.
SISOLAK REACTS
Please see this important information from @clarkcountynv. Due to technical issues this morning, 30 vote centers will remain open until 8 p.m. today. https://t.co/089nBF9L1Q— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 4, 2020
6:21 P.M.
GOP WATCH PARTY - SOUTH POINT
3,000 people RSVP’d for the watch party but only 250 will be allowed to attend due to social distance requirements.
People began lining up to enter around 5:45.
Nevada Republican Party president Michael J. McDonald said his party and the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit against the Clark County Registrar of voters.
He said delays at polling places forced some voters to leave for work and as a result they were not able to vote.
Clark County registrar denied request to extend polling hours.
NV GOP filed lawsuit. Judge ruled in favor of GOP.
6:16 P.M.
- 71,617 in person as of 2 p.m. statewide
- 46,138 of those in Clark County
6:15 P.M.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, no arrests or citations have been made at polling places within their jurisdiction.
6:14 P.M.
People are lining up to get in to the Republican watch party at @southpointlv. pic.twitter.com/X4QWxqSIys— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) November 4, 2020
Some 30 polling locations in Clark County will remain open an extra hour due to technical problems. Judge Joe Hardy ruled that the locations like Desert Oasis High School will allow people to vote until 8 pm. @FOX5Vegas #Election2020 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/coyWPljNS2— Les Krifaton (@lvweatherguy) November 4, 2020
6:00 P.M.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks at the NV Dems Watch Party.
5:45 P.M.
"I definitely feel like I’m going to be voting every single time now just with how easy it is," first-time voter Lida Valle said.
5:05 P.M.
4:42 P.M.
We are at the NV dems “watch party.” To stay safe & help with social distancing there are no people here aside from a few speakers including: @GovSisolak, @RosenforNevada, @repdinatitus and @WillMcCurdyII. pic.twitter.com/Il0Kk8EJ5t— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) November 4, 2020
4:32 P.M.
Voters gather outside the Galleria Mall polling place.
4:30 P.M.
COUNTY ELECTION DEPARTMENT
Poll workers still report seeing some common mistakes including not signing the envelope.
4:16 P.M.
Voters at John C. Bass Elementary school said they waited no longer than 20 minutes to cast their vote.
There were 20 machines available and several volunteers on hand to help move the line along as quickly as possible.
Moments after a voter finished, volunteers quickly sanitized the machine he/she was using.
Distance markers were in place in the parking lot to stop voter intimidation.
A man driving a truck with a Trump flag was asked to move behind the distance marke
3:50 P.M.
3:13 P.M.
Poll volunteers say they’ve seen a few common mistakes as people come to drop off their ballot, including not signing the envelope. I’ll have other things to avoid coming up at 3:30! #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/Q81nQoToWh— Nkiruka Azuka (@NkirukaAzuka) November 3, 2020
2:52 P.M.
2:47 P.M.
CENTENNIAL CENTER
A first time voter said he has shifted his mindset about voting and expressed that no one should be afraid to vote. Lines are about 15 people long at all times.
2:06 P.M.
People are driving up to drop off their mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department, but a voter left when she found out she can’t actually vote here.
If you still need to vote and want to skip the line, you can drive up and drop off your mail in ballot at Clark County election headquarters. People are getting through in less than a minute #ElectionDay2020 pic.twitter.com/K9dLDOdl6F— Nkiruka Azuka (@NkirukaAzuka) November 3, 2020
2:05 P.M.
This is what Meadows Mall polling location looks like. Line keeps getting longer. Some people have umbrellas to avoid the the sun - it’s hot! 🥵 @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/YaRA14PKOs— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) November 3, 2020
1:43 P.M.
Election Day voting is under way at John C. Bass Elementary school. Lines are relatively short here. Stay tuned to @FOX5Vegas for all your Election Day coverage. pic.twitter.com/C5HTnqPzaA— Enzo Marino (@enzomarinotv) November 3, 2020
9:15 A.M.
Poll workers are telling voters waiting in line that kiosks are back up and running however, the line is still pretty slow and growing longer. Cox Communications has no reports of outages.
8:35 A.M.
At the MacDonald Ranch Community Center, a frustrated voter left the line due to machine issues. According to poll workers, the problems can be attributed to a machine "glitch." About 2-3 kiosks were experiencing issues. Workers are sending some voters to alternate locations with less of a wait.
All of the voting machines are working, but the kiosks that are used prior to sending voters into booths are causing the delays.
8:15 A.M.
The line here at Downtown Summerlin is moving fast. It’s definitely a nice, steady flow. There’s no technical problems here that I am aware of, but I will be speaking again to a team leader working soon! But overall the line is moving fast. Current vote count here is: 173.
7:41 A.M.
Although polling locations in Clark County were expected to open at 7 a.m., the opening of some sites has been delayed as the locations experienced "technical problems."
According to a tweet from the Nevada Elections department, "several" polling locations in Clark County did not open at 7 a.m. due to "technical problems."
The department urged those waiting in line to please be patient, adding, "the sites will open soon."
Issues were reported at Sun City MacDonald Ranch Community Center, Guinn Middle School and Cadwallader Middle School.
Clark County voters...several polling locations in the county are experiencing technical problems and have not yet opened. If you are waiting in line, please be patient. The sites will open soon. #ElectionDay #NevadaVotes— Nevada Elections (@NVElect) November 3, 2020
The Secretary of State's Office did not return comment on Tuesday morning.
7:19 A.M.
The ballot drop off is now open at the Clark County Election HQ in North Las Vegas. As of 7 a.m., 56 people have dropped of ballots at HQ. Walk-up and drive-thru options are also available.
