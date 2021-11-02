LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a new set of boundaries for the county's seven districts.
According to a tweet from Clark County, the process takes place every 10 years following the U.S. Census.
The county notes that the new map complies with state law, which requires commission districts be nearly equal in population.
#ClarkCounty Commissioners have approved a new set of boundaries for the county's 7 districts. This process takes place every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The new map complies with state law, which requires Commission districts be nearly equal in population. #Vegas pic.twitter.com/StxwBIkQ3X— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) November 2, 2021
