LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is warning voters to not trust any person or organization that contacts them about their vote status, unless the person contacting is from the county Election Department or the Nevada Secretary of State.
According to an email from a county spokesperson Wednesday evening, the county has received reports that people are contacting voters claiming to have information about whether their vote was counted.
"No one, not even the election department, is able to see who you voted for," said county spokesperson Dan Kulin.
Kulin warned voters to be careful when giving away personal information. He said this is the second such message the county has issued warning of people calling voters and spreading disinformation.
The full statement is available here:
We have become aware that some people or organizations are contacting voters and providing them with inaccurate information regarding their vote. Specifically, whether it was counted or not.Please know that the Clark County Election Department and the Nevada Secretary of State's Office are the only credible sources of information regarding whether your vote was tabulated in this election or any other election.Also, no one, not even anyone at the Election Department, is able to see who you voted for.In addition, the County Election Department is not contacting voters for any reason at this time.
Voters are reminded to be careful with their personal information, as some voters have been asked to provide personal information such as their date of birth or social security number, during some of the unsolicited calls reported to us.
