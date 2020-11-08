LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -- Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria provided on ballots on Sunday morning in North Las Vegas, followed hours later by a pro-President Donald Trump protest outside.
On Sunday, election results put a Clark County commission seat in the lead of Ross Miller against Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony by eight votes (expanded to 259 votes by the evening). The new numbers also reflected a wider lead for President-elect Joe Biden in Nevada.
There was more talk nationwide brewing about possible recounts in the presidential race on Sunday. Trump’s campaign has indicated it will pursue that in some battleground states.
Gloria said the county is ready to do that, if requested. He talked about a possible recount in his daily news briefing and said candidates can request that after the election is finalized.
“The law has changed in the state of Nevada a little bit on exactly how we are reimbursed for those costs. So candidates will need to pay up front for the cost for us to recount. But we’re prepared to do so,” Gloria said.
No word at this point on how much a recount would cost.
He also addressed several concerns by the GOP, saying the issues that have arisen can be explained.
Trump supporters gathered at the Clark County Election Department on Trade Drive as more allegations of voter fraud were leveled.
People waved signs and chanted "stop the steal."
Adam Laxalt, former Nevada attorney general and Trump campaign Nevada co-chair, said they will provide evidence of voter fraud in Nevada. He claimed they warned the state the system of mail-in balloting did not have enough checks in it.
He specifically cited alleged problems with signature matching computer equipment. The campaign has filed several lawsuits against the county since Election Day, all failing thus far.
"In a system that's transparent, we would be there and we'd be able to say we don't think that's a match. And there would be a process to challenge that. But the process that the Democrats created we have no ability to observe or challenge any mail-in ballot signature verification," he said.
Voter fraud is extremely rare, and when it does happen, people are generally caught and prosecuted and it does not change the outcome of the election. Typically, it involves someone wanting to honor the wishes of a loved one who recently died and either knowingly or not commits a crime by filling out that ballot.
Trump campaign officials have also alleged that more than 21,000 had been cast in the name of the dead in Pennsylvania. The claims stem from a conservative legal group's lawsuit against the Secretary of State, accusing her of wrongly including some 21,000 supposedly dead residents on voter rolls.
The federal judge who has the case, John Jones, has said he was doubtful of the claims. He said the Public Interest Legal Foundation that brought the claims was asking the court to accept that there were dead people on voter rolls, and he asked for proof and questioned why they had waited until the “eleventh hour” to file suit.
"We cannot and will not take plaintiff’s word for it —in an election where every vote matters, we will not disenfranchise potentially eligible voters based solely upon the allegations of a private foundation," he wrote in an Oct. 20 ruling.
Trump’s own administration has pushed back at the claims of widespread voter fraud and illegal voting though it didn’t mention Trump was the one making the allegations. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the federal agency that oversees U.S. election security, also noted local election offices have detection measures that “make it highly difficult to commit fraud through counterfeit ballots.”
Top election officials in the battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada - both Republican and Democrat - have all said they see no widespread voting irregularities, no major instances of fraud or illegal activity.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
