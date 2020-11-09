LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There have been a several questions from President Donald Trump and social media users on how fair this election was. Clark County election officials are defending the way they handled ballots.
During a press conference Monday morning, Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria maintained the vote tabulation was fair in Clark County. He said while his department does not do investigations, it has sent any information needed to the Secretary of State's office. He said right now, it's looking into a few serious allegations.
Gloria said his department has been open and responsive and has answered to every allegation made and proved the integrity of the office. Overall, he said all local election workers want to do is to count votes.
"For those folks in the general public, we have the data. So if there's anything that's been done illegally, unfortunately, we're going to find it," Gloria said. "And the secretary, I'm certain, will be vigorously going after anybody who tried to test the system. They should have confidence in our voting system."
Gloria said the punishment for anyone caught breaking the law, including trying to vote twice, ranges from penalties to jail time.
A new electronic signature matching machine helped the vote counting process, according to Gloria.
This is the first election the Agilis technology has been used in Clark County. It compared the signatures on the ballot to the signatures on file at the DMV.
This system was the center of a lawsuit the state GOP filed against Clark County. It wanted county workers to stop using the technology and compare signatures manually instead.
The Nevada State Supreme Court rejected the suit.
Gloria said the machine wasn’t perfect since it only matched signatures about 30% of the time. Election employees had to step in and match the other 70% of the ballots manually.
Gloria said because of the overwhelming number of ballots mailed in this year, the machine was helpful and took the burden off his staff by automating some of the process.
"As far as I'm concerned, we couldn't have done what we did this election without that," Gloria said. "We had the pandemic to worry about, so hiring large numbers of people and finding enough space for them to work safely and social distance would have been a tremendous challenge."
Gloria said the county would enhance the machine if it were to be used in future elections.
President Trump is demanding a recount in several battleground states, including Wisconsin and Georgia.
Attorney General William Barr authorized federal prosecutors to pursue 'substantial allegations' of voting irregularities.
In Clark County, Gloria said if a recount is requested in Nevada, his department is ready.
"We'll have to generate a cost for exactly what it will be to run it through the system," Gloria said. "They'll have to pay prior to us moving forward with the count. But we're expecting somebody might. There are some close races so we'll be prepared to do it and you'll find very clearly that all of our counting has been correct."
(1) comment
Trust in the voting process? hahahaha This guy is a buffoon.
