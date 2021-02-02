LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday appointed Fabian Donate to the Nevada State Senate District 10 seat.
Donate will replace Yvanna Cancela who resigned to join President Joe Biden's administration.
#ClarkCounty Commissioners have appointed @fabiandonate to the Nevada State Senate District 10 seat. He replaces @YvannaCancela who resigned to join President-Elect @JoeBiden's administration.#Vegas pic.twitter.com/daVY3kfbzr— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 2, 2021
In addition, commissioners appointed Tracy Brown-May to the seat representing Nevada Assembly District 42.
Brown-May is the director of advocacy, board and government relations for Opportunity Village, the county notes.
#ClarkCounty Commissioners have appointed Tracy Brown-May to the seat representing Nevada Assembly District 42. She's the the director of advocacy, board and government relations for @OppVillageLV.#NVAssembly #Vegas pic.twitter.com/h7ggfeieji— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) February 2, 2021
In a tweet, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford congratulated the new legislators.
Congratulations to the #nvleg's newest legislators, Senator @FabianDonate and Assemblywoman Tracy Brown-May. Looking forward to working with you both!— Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) February 2, 2021
