Fabian Donate

Fabian Donate (@ClarkCounty/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Commissioners on Tuesday appointed Fabian Donate to the Nevada State Senate District 10 seat.

Donate will replace Yvanna Cancela who resigned to join President Joe Biden's administration.

In addition, commissioners appointed Tracy Brown-May to the seat representing Nevada Assembly District 42.

Brown-May is the director of advocacy, board and government relations for Opportunity Village, the county notes.

In a tweet, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford congratulated the new legislators.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.