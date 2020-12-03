UPDATE: Clark County Commission District C candidate Stavros Anthony filed on Thursday for a recount of the race.
The race, won by Anthony's Democratic opponent Ross Miller by 10 votes, was certified by the Clark County Commission on Tuesday.
A Clark County spokesperson provided the following details about how the recount will be conducted.
County Election Department staff will begin working on the recount at 5 am on Monday, Dec. 7. We expect staff will be working on the recount from 5 am to 10:30 pm daily through Friday, Dec. 11.
ORIGINAL STORY (DEC. 1): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to certify the results for the Clark County Commission District C race.
Ross Miller defeated Stavros Anthony by 10 votes, according to Clark County.
The certification will now be sent to the Nevada Secretary of State's office.
Anthony's campaign sent the following statement:
As you might expect we are very disappointed in the decision by the County Commission today to not take a stand for the voters in District C. To say that 139 votes that cannot be counted don't matter is an affront to the integrity of the election process. Joe Gloria restated today that he cannot tell us who those 139 people voted for; what if they were all for Stavros Anthony? We have a hearing in District Court on December 14, and we will continue to make every effort to get a fair, transparent and accurate election.
-Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, Mayo & Associates
Commissioners unanimously vote to certify (canvass) the #Election2020 results for the race in #ClarkCounty Commission District C. @rossjmiller defeated @StavrosAnthony by 10 votes. The certification will now be sent to the @NVSOS.#Vegas #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/NP55ucgK5G— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) December 1, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.