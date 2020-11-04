LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Although the final results on the presidential election are still uncertain, there is certainty when it comes to removing political signage.
In Clark County, political signs must be removed within 15 days of the election. Those who distributed and placed the sign and the candidate the sign supports are responsible for removing it.
If the signage is not removed within the time period, the candidate could be charged for the county or city removing the signs.
Clark County does send written notice to the required parties. All charges for sign removal must be paid within 30 days after the statement of charges.
Those seeking more information on political signage and removal can visit Clark County's website to learn more: clarkcountynv.gov
