LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A bill aimed at abolishing the death penalty in Nevada failed in the legislature, according to state politicians.
Assembly Bill 395 looked to abolish the death penalty in the state. Nevada has not performed an execution since 2006.
“At this time, there is no path forward for Assembly Bill 395 this legislative session," Gov. Steve Sisolak said. "I’ve been clear on my position that capital punishment should be sought and used less often, but I believe there are severe situations that warrant it.
"I understand there are those who will be disappointed by this outcome, however the process of determining which crimes are severe enough to warrant this punishment deserves thoughtful consideration," Sisolak said.
Nevada Democratic leaders said legislators couldn't come to a consensus on how to move forward with the bill.
Over the past few weeks, we've had a series of discussions regarding a viable path forward on AB 395, and I appreciate the bill sponsor's willingness to work on potential amendments to restrict the application of the death penalty while balancing concerns about complete abolition. Unfortunately, we have not yet found consensus on the bill, and it is unlikely that we would in the remaining few weeks of the session. This decision understandably will disappoint many advocates, but it will also not change our commitment to moving other critical legislation this session reforming policing practices, the bail system, and other important aspects of our criminal justice system.
Nicole Cannizzaro, Senate Majority Leader
We have been working through potential amendments that could restrict the application of the death penalty, but it has been a difficult task with all of the many considerations that go into these cases,” Speaker Frierson said. “While we are disappointed that we could not get across the finish line this session on AB395, we have to accept that there is a process and many of our priorities don't ultimately come to fruition. We will continue working on policies we believe are sound and continue working with our colleagues on meaningful reform to the inequities that exist in our criminal justice system.
Jason Frierson, Assembly Speaker
The Nevada Assembly passed the bill in April. The Nevada Senate never took a vote on the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.