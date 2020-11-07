LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A large group of Joe Biden supporters celebrated the president-elect’s victory Saturday in a motorcade that blared car horns up and down the Las Vegas Strip.
“The celebration is because we wanted to unite the United States and make this country great,” said Biden supporter Eddy Ramos.
The event was organized by Mi Familia Vota and Hispanos Unidos, two Latino advocacy groups.
Participants said they have felt singled out by the Trump administration the past four years.
“Trump has made so many horrendous comments, so many accusations. He has tried to cancel DACA twice,” said Maria Neito Orta, Nevada state coordinator for Mi Familia Vota.
Nieto also pointed to the president’s comments toward latino community, his attempts to cancel DACA and his immigration police in general.
“Yesterday when I went to sleep I was like ‘I just want them to call it. I just want it to be called,” said Nieto Orta.
She and other participants said they were in tears when they learned President Elect Biden had won the election.
“Today I get to breath a little relief. I get to sleep a little easier today,” said Nieto Orta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.