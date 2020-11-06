LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Secretary of State's office released new vote totals Friday morning showing a larger lead for former Vice President Joe Biden.
According to the Secretary of State's Office, Biden leads President Donald Trump by 22,657 votes as of 4:00 p.m. on Friday:
- 632,558 votes for Biden
- 609,901 votes for Trump
Clark County's vote totals for President are:
- 457,312 votes for Biden
- 379,570 votes for Trump
Clark County is reporting a 75,222 vote lead for Biden.
Here's the latest Nevada election results on the Secretary of State's Office.
The Clark County Elections Department is set to have a news conference to discuss latest ballot counting measures at 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(3) comments
Nope. Not in my eyes. You are the Devil, Mr. Biden.
You are NOT welcome in the Whitehouse.
I'm sure everyone accepts a free, open and honest election. The problem is: that has not been the case in Nevada. The Secretary of State and the Governor have their crooked hands all over this fraudulent election. Mailing out ballots to all registered voters who have not requested one is begging for fraud.
Thousands of people flooded Nevada in the past 2 months from California, Oregon and Washington- they should not have voted in Nevada. I watched an Enterprise Rental Truck load up a giant box of ballots in Henderson Nevada Polling tent- a kid about 23 years old, drove away with NO SECURITY- Where did it go? Who made sure the ballots were protected? No one. Nevada Governor Sisolak is CORRUPT made a law secretly in the middle of the night to accept ballots and count for 12 days after November 3rd- Absolutely CORRUPT- I was at Trump International Hotel In Vegas and President Trump was winning with double digit leads- then THE VOTE COUNT STOPPED- suddenly 130,000 were counted 100% for Walking Corpse Pedo Joe- Its a LIE!
