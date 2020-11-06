LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Secretary of State's office released new vote totals Friday morning showing a larger lead for former Vice President Joe Biden.
According to the Secretary of State's Office, Biden leads President Donald Trump by more than 20,000 votes:
- 627,104 votes for Biden
- 606,967 votes for Trump
Clark County's vote totals for President are:
- 451,858 votes for Biden
- 376,636 votes for Trump
Clark County is reporting a 75,222 vote lead for Biden.
Here's the latest Nevada election results on the Secretary of State's Office.
The Clark County Elections Department is set to have a news conference to discuss latest ballot counting measures at 10 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
