Nevada Legislature

Nevada Assembly Speaker pro Tempore Steve Yeager speaks with Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui outside the Assembly chambers on the second day of the 31st Special Session of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (David Calvert/The Nevada Independent via AP, Pool)

 David Calvert

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- True Nevadans know Nevada Day is Oct. 31. An assemblyman wants to solidify that date in law.

Assemblyman Steve Yeager introduced Assembly Bill 83 in late January, which would make Oct. 31 the legal holiday for observance of Nevada Day. Currently, the holiday is celebrated on the last Friday in October.

The bill states that if Oct. 31 falls on a Sunday, the legal holiday would be observed the following Monday. If Oct. 31 landed on a Saturday, the holiday would be observed on the Friday before.

AB 83 has been sent to the Assembly Government Affairs committee but has yet to be discussed or voted on.

You can read the full bill text online.

