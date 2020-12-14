LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- All six Nevada electors cast their votes for President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, certifying their White House win and making Nevada the first slate of electors from a battleground state to cast their votes.
The meeting, held via ZOOM by Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Deputy for Operations Mark Wlaschin.
The six Democratic Party-appointed electors voted remotely amid the pandemic and despite efforts to challenge the results via lawsuits that have fallen short since Biden won the battleground state by tens of thousands of votes. State law requires electors to vote for the candidate with the most state votes. Prior to the vote, electors were asked to sign pledge NRS 290 8.045, requiring each nominee or alternate to only vote for the candidates who received the highest number of votes during the general election.
"If you vote for any other person, or leave your ballot blank, neither of your ballots will be accepted and the president's decision as Presidential Elector will be vacated, and an alternate will be selected to fill your vacancy.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(1) comment
Bogus votes.... it means nothing right now. Trump is going to be the President til 2024.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.