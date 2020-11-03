New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi, D, N.Y. 34) far left, listens as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks to members of the media after addressing staff and volunteers who helped with her campaign get out the vote, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, outside her office in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)