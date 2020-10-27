LAS VEGAS -- Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's vice presidential running mate, spoke at a voter mobilization event in west Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Sen. Harris landed at the Atlantic Aviation terminal at McCarran International Airport sometime before 4:18 p.m. on October 27.
The event was held at Kianga Isoke Palacio Park near Doolittle Community Center in the Historic Westside, the city's historically Black neighborhood. Sen. Harris last campaigned at Doolittle in June 2019 during her presidential campaign.
The event had a picnic setup, with attendees spaced out on blankets. Some people are wearing Biden-Harris masks, while others have more traditional surgical style or KN95 masks on.
Sen. Harris took the stage to a crowd of about 230 people at 5:45 p.m., just at sunset. During a 27-minute stump, she talked about the coronavirus pandemic, Medicare, mental health, the economy, criminal justice reform, climate change and voting rights.
At one point during the speech, a handful of attendees briefly chanted, "Vote him out."
"That's right," she told them.
She also briefly and distantly worked the rope line at the conclusion of the rally. The throngs of people trying to get photos of her were not socially distant from each other, but were from her.
"A path to the White House runs right through this field," she said.
Jessica Duncan, a field organizer with the Nevada State Democratic Party, kicked things off at the rally, followed by U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, wearing a Biden-Harris mask, who urged rally goers to make a plan to vote.
Rosen was followed by Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, who ran through a list of recent voting rights legislation the state has passed. Sen. Harris was introduced by Rep. Steven Horsford, who represents Nevada's 4th Congressional District.
"Nevada's going to help decide who becomes the next President of the United States," Sen. Harris said in a one-on-one interview with FOX5.
On Monday, Las Vegas resident Melissa Joines told FOX5 a friend of hers in the medical field came down with COVID-19.
"Do they actually have a plan in place?” Joines asked.
"Joe Biden has a plan to deal with the public health piece of this," Sen. Harris said. "Which is to have a national plan for testing and free testing and free vaccinations when we get a safe vaccination."
Trump supporter Frank Dobbs, who lives in Henderson, said he wanted people inside the rally to know there is another choice for President if they are undecided.
In Nevada, the last day of early voting is Friday, October 30. With one week until Election Day, nearly 700,000 Nevadans have already cast ballots in the 2020 general election, including higher turnout in Clark County than by this time in 2016.
Despite President Trump’s claims that the country is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic, Clark County has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days.
The pandemic and Trump’s response has hit Nevada hard. Nevada’s unemployment rate is 12.6%, the second-highest in the nation.
Earlier in the day, Harris held a similar event in Reno.
God help us. These dems have nothing but blame President Trump. It is Steve Sisolak who shut down Nevada and keeping schools closed. Dems want to take away tax cuts, raise the capital gains tax, destroy the single family home neighborhood by putting low income housing, and take away our right to defend ourselves. Are any of those something to vote for?
