LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 2020 November election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here's what you need to know:
EARLY VOTING
Early voting in Nevada begins Saturday, Oct. 17 and runs through Friday, Oct. 30. Operating hours will vary by location. The long-term voting sites have the following hours: October 17-29 (Saturday-Thursday), 9am-7pm, and October 30 (Last Friday), 9am-8pm.
Arroyo Market Square, EVENT TENT
Parking Lot Near the Men's Wearhouse, CC-215 / S. Rainbow Blvd.
Blue Diamond Crossing, EVENT TENT
Parking Lot Between Target and Kohl's, Blue Diamond Rd. / Arville St.
Boulevard Mall, EVENT TENT SOUTH OF APPLEBEE'S
Parking Lot South of Applebee's on Maryland Pkwy., 3528 S. Maryland Pkwy. / E. Desert Inn Rd.
Centennial Center Home Depot, EVENT TENT
Home Depot Parking Lot, 7881 W. Tropical Pkwy./ Centennial Center Blvd.
Cora Coleman Senior Center, 2100 Bonnie Ln. / E. Lake Mead Blvd
For a full list of Nevada locations outside of Clark County, visit: nvsos.gov/sos/elections/election-day-information
ELECTION DAY VOTING
Polling locations on Election Day will be open from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, according to Clark County.
LIST OF LOCATIONS: https://www.nvsos.gov/sos/home/showdocument?id=8924
