LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gas leaks leading to fires -- or worse, explosions -- are a major worry after a natural disaster strikes.
In an earthquake, underground gas lines can crack or break, leading to further problems.
Craig Sisco, director of engineering staff for Southwest Gas in Las Vegas, provided a list of precautions and what to do should there be a gas issue.
FOX5: What precautions can people take?
CRAIG SISCO: We'd like to give the same simple safety messages. Which is if you believe there is a leak in the area, then just leave the area immediately, and call Southwest Gas and 911. And we'll send crews to be able to respond to that.
How do people know there's a rupture or leak in their system?
CS: Be able to hear. So hearing. Listening for a "whooshing" sound or rush of natural gas. Smell is probably the most important, and one people are usually most familiar with. The rotten egg odor that they might be able to smell in the area. And then seeing. Sometimes you're able to see dirt blowing in a particular area, or even bubbles coming up from water on the sidewalk.
If you want to fix the leak yourself?
CS: Seeking the highest level of safety for our customers as well as the public and our own employees, we always advise you not to do anything with those facilities, except leave the area immediately. Again, call 911, call Southwest Gas. We'll be out to repair that with our own procedures, and make sure that everything is safe.
If you suspect a leak ...
CS: We at Southwest Gas take a lot of precautions, and understanding of our product, is potentially flammable. So a lot of the steps we advise is to:
- eliminate the source of ignition
- make sure that you're not smoking in particular areas where there may be a leak in
- stop turning on or off electrical appliances, or even using a garage door opener
These are the things that, if we're able to eliminate sources of ignition, can greatly reduce the potential or chance of any threats to safety.
Anytime there's a known leak or gas odor ....
CS: Even if you're not a customer, just because you do not have facilities in and around your home if you're not directly using natural gas, it doesn't matter. If you hear that whooshing sound, if you see the dirt blowing around, or if you smell that rotten egg odor, give us a call. Give Southwest Gas a call, and call 911.
More information is available on swgas.com.
