LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A magnitude 4.5 earthquake was reported in Northern Nevada on Friday night near Carson City, according to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory.
The earthquake struck about 6:33 p.m. on March 20 and was felt as far away as Sacramento Valley and Fresno. More than 6,000 people reported having felt the quake, with light shaking in Carson City.
The location of the event is Latitude: 39,1112N; Longitude: -119.7316N; with a depth of 5 miles.
“The earthquake is in an area that has experienced earthquake swarm behavior, on-and-off, for several years,” Ken Smith, seismic network manager at the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno, said. “There have been about two dozen ongoing small aftershocks which is expected for an event of this size.”
The Nevada-Eastern California region has a history of large earthquakes, the lab said. There were no reports of damage.
