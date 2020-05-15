LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A preliminary magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck near Tonopah on Friday morning and was felt into the Las Vegas Valley and as far away as Fresno.
Prelim M6.4 Earthquake Nevada May-15 11:03 UTC, updates https://t.co/khsE2lDhnM— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) May 15, 2020
The quake was followed by several large aftershocks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and University of Nevada Reno's seismology lab.
According to the USGS report, the initial quake hit a depth of about 2.5 miles at 4:03 a.m. on May 15. The earthquake was originally reported at a 6.4 magnitude but was later upgraded.
The exact location of the earthquake was in a remote part of the state between Reno and Las Vegas, about 35 miles west of Tonopah.
It was not yet known if the event caused any damage in nearby areas. Some businesses in Tonopah reported no damage as of 5 a.m.
Nye County Sheriff Captain David Boruchowitz said they are still evaluating possible damage but that no injuries were reported as of 5:45 a.m.
The Mineral County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that US 95 was closed as Esmeralda mile marker 89 to assess damage from the earthquake. Traffic was being diverted to SR 360.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
