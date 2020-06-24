LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday is reporting a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Lone Pine, California, near Death Valley.
USGS initially reported it as a 6.0 magnitude earthquake but downgraded it to a 5.8 magnitude.
Prelim M6.0 Earthquake Central California Jun-24 17:40 UTC, updates https://t.co/j7OqJ1bFzn— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) June 24, 2020
Some residents in Las Vegas commented on a tweet from Clark County saying that they felt it in Southern Nevada.
Who's feeling that? There's an earthquake in Las #Vegas right now.— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 24, 2020
🎶 I feel the earth move under my feet 🎶... did you? A little ground turbulence here at LAS but no impact to operations. Stay safe!— McCarran Airport (@LASairport) June 24, 2020
Did you feel it? A magnitude 5.8 earthquake occurred near Lone Pine, CA in the Owens Valley at 10:40 a.m. #earthquake @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/1Q7tN7ucNr— Sam Argier (@SamArgier) June 24, 2020
