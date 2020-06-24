6/24 earthquake map

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Wednesday in Lone Pine, California, near Death Valley.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The U.S. Geological Survey on Wednesday is reporting a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Lone Pine, California, near Death Valley.

USGS initially reported it as a 6.0 magnitude earthquake but downgraded it to a 5.8 magnitude.

Some residents in Las Vegas commented on a tweet from Clark County saying that they felt it in Southern Nevada.

