LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has been reported by USGS near Ridgecrest, California, and was felt in Las Vegas.

The earthquake struck at 6:32 p.m. on June 3, with a depth of about four miles. It was officially recorded in Searles Valley, about 125 miles away. 

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said there were no calls into 9-1-1. "Just the ground shook a little bit," they tweeted. "All is well."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

