LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has been reported by USGS near Ridgecrest, California, and was felt in Las Vegas.
The earthquake struck at 6:32 p.m. on June 3, with a depth of about four miles. It was officially recorded in Searles Valley, about 125 miles away.
BREAKINGA 5.5 magnitude earthquake occurred just after 6:30 p.m. near Ridgecrest, CA. Numerous reports of people feeling it around Southern Nevada. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/9ItC8104oR— Sam Argier (@SamArgier) June 4, 2020
Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said there were no calls into 9-1-1. "Just the ground shook a little bit," they tweeted. "All is well."
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
