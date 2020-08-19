LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook Death Valley on Wednesday, according to the USGS.
Did you feel the earthquake in Death Valley?!— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 19, 2020
👀
Current Temp: 111F
Forecast High: 125F
Be VERY cautious if you're in @DeathValleyNPS today. Take all heat precautions!!
That said, there was a (preliminary) 4.8M EQ. Did you feel it? Fill this out if so! ➡️ https://t.co/pD1h501w53
The USGS website shows that the preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Stovepipe Wells, California, at about 10:32 a.m. A second, smaller 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck shortly after at about 10:50 a.m.
