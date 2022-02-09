DUI prevention campaign launched in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl weekend

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ahead of Super Bowl weekend, Clark County partnered with big names to prevent people from getting behind the wheel.
Uber, Anheuser-Bush, Mothers Against Drunk Driving with Clark County, launched the "Decide to Ride" campaign on Wednesday. The campaign is to prevent drunk driving and encourage people to make a plan for a safe ride before drinking.
Lt. Bret Ficklin with the Las Vegas police's traffic bureau said their standard DUI blitz event will make 15 to 20 arrests. Last Super Bowl Sunday, they made 36.
On Sunday, Uber will offer 25% discounts for two rides in Las Vegas.
The prevention program is important to local DUI schools that unfortunately see a need.
In Nevada, if you're convicted of driving under the influence, an eight-hour drug and alcohol education course is required of all first time misdemeanor DUIs.
Holly Davis owns Good Medicine DUI School, which offers the court-ordered course in person. Her website will soon offer the courses online.
“The most important part about the school, DUI school is what to do after and how alcohol effects the body," Davis said.
She also offers counseling.
“I wont let people leave the course without realizing that this doesn’t label you. You’re doing something proactive now, you’re in a class, you don’t want to just beat this thing. You want to look at what happened, and say, 'what can I do different now' and 'can I share this message?'" Davis said.
Dan Jacobs with the online school DUI Society said DUIs are common in our state and they do see repeat offenders.
“Somebody got behind the wheel drunk, and a month later a second offense, and we’re talking about weeks and months in jail and additional fines and it’s very sad that that occurred but unfortunately it does happen," Jacobs said.
The Decide to Ride campaign will run through St. Patrick's Day.
