LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A drive-thru dinosaur experience is coming to Las Vegas at the end of December through mid-January.
Jurassic Empire is a "prehistoric journey from the Jurassic all the way through the Ice Age periods," according to the company. From the comfort of a car, families can drive through the experience to see 60 "moving, breathing" realistic dinosaurs.
The pop-up experience in the pavilion parking lot at the World Market Center opens Dec. 26 and runs though Jan. 10. General admission is available seven days per week with a $59 general admission fee during the week and $69 on weekends.
Tickets are available at JurassicEmpire.com.
