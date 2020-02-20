City officials unveiled the latest Downtown Las Vegas makeover: an alley meant for trash was transformed into a tourist attraction.
The effort by the dt Alley Community Coalition renovated the pathway behind a stretch of popular Fremont Street bars.
Numerous businesses told FOX5, before the project, the alley was full of dumpsters, debris and strangers loitering in the dark.
"It was horrible-- trash everywhere. It's amazing what they've done," said Donut Bar owner Jeff Thomas. "When it's done its going to be awesome," he said.
Artists will cover the project from top to bottom with murals. Installations include pianos, puppet shows and other performance art.
The effort is an attempt to change visitors' minds about visiting Downtown.
"This is a classic example of the transformative nature of Downtown," said developer Todd Kessler.
