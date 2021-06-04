As President Joe Biden launches the National Day of Action for the COVID-19 vaccine, doctors in the Valley want to remind everyone how vaccines have saved lives and made adults live healthier and longer.
Dr. Michael Levin, a pediatrician, explains how vaccines have saved children's lives over decades, from the polio vaccine to meningitis.
"There wasn’t a week that went by a that baby that wasn’t sick with meningitis. The results were death, seizures. There are two vaccines that prevent that scenario," Dr. Levin said.
Many Americans feel overwhelmed with the timeframe of the launch of the vaccine, but Dr. Levin assures patients that the CDC and FDA have heavily studied the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
"We are living longer, healthier lives, not suffering from illness," said Dr. Christina Madison of The Public Health Pharmacist. On Friday, we met up with her at The Huntridge Clinic, which offers wellness and sexual health vaccines to members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.
From cancer to liver disease, vaccines can prevent illnesses that cause lifelong conditions.
"As you can see, with vaccinations, this is how we are getting back to normal," Dr. Madison said.
