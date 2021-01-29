Doctors across the country have launched educational campaigns to clamp down on what they call "click bait": posts circling on social media platforms surrounding COVID-19 vaccine and the effect on beauty treatments and facial fillers.
Doctors are so concerned about the spread of misinformation and people declining the vaccine, organizations like the Aesthetic Society have launched counter-misinformation posts to spread medical facts surrounding vaccines and facial fillers.
Three women out of 15,000 people who received the actual Moderna vaccine in the stage three clinical trials experienced mild and temporary swelling, and did not have to be hospitalized. The rate of incidents proves to be extremely rare, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
"The chance of that happening is super super super rare, and even if it did happen," the treatment is super easy," said Dr. Christopher Costa, M.D., with Platinum Plastic Surgery. Such cases appear in other instances and are typically treated with antihistamines or oral steroids.
"This has been reported with other viruses too, like getting the cold. It's not unique to the vaccine at all and is a known response," Dr. Costa said.
Costa has prepared staff in his office to answer questions from any callers about facts and misinformation regarding fillers and vaccines.
Costa advises patients to make sure they prioritize health along with beauty treatments.
