LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Starting Saturday, the Discovery Children's Museum will kick off the first of many events for Hispanic Heritage Month.
During that time, the museum will explore everything from national flags to artists to music and dance.
The celebration begins with an exhibit on Latin American Independence days from Sept. 11 to 17.
On the 12th, the museum will partner with the Mexican Consulate to put on a Grito ceremony, which commemorates the beginning of Mexico's war for independence. On the 18th, it will switch to a series of exhibits centered on song and dance.
From the 25th to Oct. 1, the museum will host programs on art and textiles from throughout Latin America.
