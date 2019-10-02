Staff members at a Denny's on the Las Vegas Strip say kindness is simply a part of their customer service, after a photo of a waitress feeding a disabled man has been shared across social media.
"When you think about it—its something that shouldn’t be honored. People should be doing it just because," said waitress Blanca Paredes, who on Sunday night, helped feed a long-time customer known affectionately as "Steve."
The man with cerebral palsy frequents the Denny's on Las Vegas Boulevard across from the Mirage Hotel and Resort.
A couple from out of town snapped photos of Paredes feeding Steve in between serving other customers; they shared it on social media.
"I didn’t see them taking pictures, it really came as a surprise," she said. Paredes said different staff members on a late shift typically take turns cutting his food, taking his order and checking on him. He also uses a board to point at words and communicate.
"He's a normal guy, a regular guy. Everyone became enamored with him," said manager Dennis Glorio.
FOX 5 ended up meeting Steve Cresap. He said, through a combination of pointing at words and typing via social media messenger, that Paredes is far from the first waitress who has helped him in such a way.
He also said that when people see him on the Strip, they should know he's just a normal guy.
"Steve loves it when you treat him like a normal person," Paredes said.
