Kamala Harris Community Debate Watch Party in North Las Vegas

When: 5 PM

Where: 5201 Crimson Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130

RSVP: Members of the public can RSVP HERE

North Las Vegas for the People Debate Watch Party

When: 5 PM

Where: 7940 N. Golden Warbler St., North Las Vegas, NV 89084

RSVP: Members of the public can RSVP HERE

Henderson for the People Debate Watch Party

When: 5 PM

Where: 901 Blanco Caballo Way, Henderson, NV 89015

RSVP: Members of the public can RSVP HERE

Kamala Harris Para La Gente Watch Party

When: 5 PM

Where: Santos Guisados Tacos, 616 E. Carson St, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89101

RSVP: Members of the public can RSVP HERE

Spring Valley for the People Debate Watch Party

When: 5 PM

Where: 9328 Peace Pipe Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89117

RSVP: Members of the public can RSVP HERE

Clark Dems Debate Watch Party

When: 4:15 to 7 PM

Where: SEIU Nevada Local 1107, 2250 S Rancho Dr suite 165

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.