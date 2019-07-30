Kamala Harris Community Debate Watch Party in North Las Vegas
When: 5 PM
Where: 5201 Crimson Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130
RSVP: Members of the public can RSVP HERE
North Las Vegas for the People Debate Watch Party
When: 5 PM
Where: 7940 N. Golden Warbler St., North Las Vegas, NV 89084
RSVP: Members of the public can RSVP HERE
Henderson for the People Debate Watch Party
When: 5 PM
Where: 901 Blanco Caballo Way, Henderson, NV 89015
RSVP: Members of the public can RSVP HERE
Kamala Harris Para La Gente Watch Party
When: 5 PM
Where: Santos Guisados Tacos, 616 E. Carson St, Suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89101
RSVP: Members of the public can RSVP HERE
Spring Valley for the People Debate Watch Party
When: 5 PM
Where: 9328 Peace Pipe Ct, Las Vegas, NV 89117
RSVP: Members of the public can RSVP HERE
Clark Dems Debate Watch Party
When: 4:15 to 7 PM
Where: SEIU Nevada Local 1107, 2250 S Rancho Dr suite 165
