Death Valley

This file photo shows a heat danger warning sign in Death Valley National Park, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those visiting Death Valley over the Labor Day holiday weekend are in for scorching temps, as the area hit 125 degrees Saturday.

According to a tweet from the National Weather Service, Death Valley's 125-degree high on Saturday broke the previous daily record of 119 set in 2017.

The weather service noted that the 125 degrees also beat the park's all-time hottest temperature for September, which was set in 1996 with 123 degrees.

On Aug. 16, Death Valley recorded a scorching 130 degrees. If verified, the temperature would mark the hottest Earth has been in more than 89 years and the third-warmest ever measured, AP reports.

