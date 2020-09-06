LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those visiting Death Valley over the Labor Day holiday weekend are in for scorching temps, as the area hit 125 degrees Saturday.
According to a tweet from the National Weather Service, Death Valley's 125-degree high on Saturday broke the previous daily record of 119 set in 2017.
The weather service noted that the 125 degrees also beat the park's all-time hottest temperature for September, which was set in 1996 with 123 degrees.
🌡️🌡️Another day with numerous record highs broken across the region. Some of those records are actually the all-time hottest temperature recorded for the month of September for Kingman, Barstow and Death Valley NP. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/vprsqLdKPa— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) September 6, 2020
On Aug. 16, Death Valley recorded a scorching 130 degrees. If verified, the temperature would mark the hottest Earth has been in more than 89 years and the third-warmest ever measured, AP reports.
California sizzled to a triple-digit temperature so hot that meteorologists need to verify i…
🥵Yep it was HOT out there today...— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2020
So hot in fact, that the PRELIMINARY high temperature @DeathValleyNPS was 130°F. If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913. For more info...https://t.co/qFXcIVoPig#DeathValley #Climate #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lAl8NQDCyp
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.