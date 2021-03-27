North Las Vegas, NV - Raiders tight end Darren Waller visited a hidden gem located in North Las Vegas, the Chef Jeff Project. Jeff Henderson a local executive chef and founder of the Chef Jeff Project is teaching culinary and life skills to North Las Vegas teens who have been in prison, foster care, or struggling socially.
Chef Jeff invited Darren Waller to come speak to his teen chefs and inspire them by sharing his story of overcoming a drug adduction and having a successful career in the NFL. Waller was able to spend time at the Chef Jeff project by mentoring the young teens while also cooking beignets and jambalaya.
"Football is great I enjoy it. But someday I know football will be gone. Things like this help me to have motivation. There's nothing better than serving other people. Catching a touchdown doesn't compare at all to somebody saying they were impacted by my story or the feeling I had when I listened to these kids speak today, it's on a whole different level. Football is my platform and I respect it, but this is what life's all about" said Darren Waller.
The Chef Jeff Project is located in North Las Vegas and is open every Saturday 8-11am.
