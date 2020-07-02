LAS VEGAS - CSN is preparing for school to begin on August 24th. Fall sports coaches are preparing their teams on a day-to-day basis to get ready to compete come the end of August.
CSN Men's Soccer Head Coach Yancey Tisdale tells FOX5 the difficulty of planning to play with COVID-19 and how everything can change on a weekly basis. CSN is continuing to talk to their Scenic West Athletic Conference to finalize the details on COVID-19 testing and what traveling will look like this fall.
