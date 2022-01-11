COVID-19 cases in children continue to soar across the Valley, even in very young children who typically are less prone to infections.
According to Southern Nevada Health District data, cases among children up to age 17 have reached thousands per week, and more than 3,000 in the past seven days. Prior to the holidays, cases among children numbered several hundred per week.
Sunrise Children's Hospital has had an increase visits due to COVID-19 cases, winter cases of viruses in young children, as well as parents going to the emergency room just for a test.
"Our ERs are already busy. If all you need is COVID testing, please seek out other resources," said Dr. Keith Campbell, the associate chief medical officer.
Dr. Campbell advises parents to visit the ER when their children are displaying symptoms. The top symptoms seen in children with the Omicron variant include fever, cough and fatigue.
"Even though we have more people testing positive, it's not affecting them as much," he said, noting that most children go home after a examination.
