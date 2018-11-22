NORTH LAS VEGAS -- An army veteran who wound up living out of a car in southern California is getting a second chance in the Valley.
Paolo Capule spent four years in the Army, including a nine-month tour in Afghanistan.
During the week, Capule practices his fighting techniques in a gym at the CRI Counter Terrorism Training School. There is no question that Capule is strong and quick, but what is not visible about the army veteran are the circumstances he faced last month.
"After I got out," said Capule. "I just started working at a range and going to school, but I started having a hard time doing all of that."
Things got tough mentally and physically for Capule.
"I don't know what it was," Capule said. "I think it's just losing the camaraderie and getting back to civilian life -- and not knowing where to go from there."
He said that financially things weren't working out either, and he wound up living out of a car.
"I was in a heavy weapons company before," said Capule. "So sleeping in a car was normal."
For three months he was trying to get back on his feet. Then he found out about the CRI Counter Terrorism Training School in North Las Vegas.
"He took it upon himself to reach out and say, 'Hey, I need help,'" said Jonathan Alvarez, vice president of CRI. "We have the capabilities to help individuals that are in need."
According to Alvarez, when the team at CRI found out about Capule's circumstances, they jumped in right away. The group arranged transportation for Capule to come to Las Vegas and set him up with housing.
"I wanted to get back to like-minded people -- do something I'm passionate about," said Capule.
Now Capule is taking bodyguard training classes and self-defense instructor classes with the school. According to Alvarez, the school learned that Capule's veterans benefits are still active, which brought in even more resources for him.
"He was a little reluctant when he first started," said CRI instructor Dana Sawyer. "But he's learning some amazing life and integration skills and he's really progressed -- and we're extremely proud of him."
Capule said he's thankful for the help he has received.
"They treated me like family -- given me confidence back and a sense of purpose."
CRI instructors also plan to set Capule up with a job when he is finished training.
