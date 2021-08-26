More than 100,000 college students must get the COVID-19 vaccine by November 1, and there's still no word how many have received the vaccine or not.
UNLV kicked off their annual "Premiere Day" with help from UNLV Community Clinic to help college students access the vaccine.
The university is not certain how many are in compliance with the mandate, which is a little more than 2 months away. The university is working to compile that data.
Students must get vaccinated by the deadline to enroll in the spring semester.
"I didn't want to do it. Honestly, I just wanted to stay in school," one student told FOX5, who was skeptical of the need for the vaccines without the mandate, and has questions about it.
Dr. Laura Culley, who supervises the medical students administering the vaccines in the clinic, said many younger adults think they are still less vulnerable to COVID-19.
"With this new variant, they are very much at risk," Dr. Culley said. College is a fun time... it's a time for assembling. It doesn't make sense to put yourself at risk," she said.
According to the latest data from the Southern Nevada Health District, adults in their 20s are the group that is lagging in vaccine participation: 55% have received one or more doses.
Culley said about a hundred medical students are trained injectors, and are ready to help their fellow Rebels get the vaccine by the deadline.
