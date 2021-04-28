LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is hosting a job fair on May 4 in search of 300 new employees.
The hotel-casino has openings for various food and beverage positions for front and back of house. The fair will be held at The Chelsea theatre on Level 3 of Chelsea Tower at Cosmo. Self-parking for applicants will be complimentary at the property.
More information: www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/careers
OPENINGS
- Host
- Cook (Various Positions)
- Busser
- Dishwasher/Porter
- Bar Porter/Apprentice
- Food Runner
- Porter
- Bartender
- Sous Chef
- Restaurant Manager
- Food Server
- Front Desk Agent
- Guest Room Attendant
- Pool (Various Positions)
- Fountain Worker (Various Outlets)
- Specialty Steward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.