LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The coroner's office has identified a man killed in a crash northeast of Las Vegas on Sunday night.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Patrick Gregory Bayers II, 24.
Bayers was thrown from an SUV and killed in a crash just before 6 p.m. Sunday northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.
Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Travis Smaka said Bayers was driving in a dark-colored 1997 Toyota 4Runner with a woman on southbound Interstate 15 at Clark County mile marker 67, near Crystal, when the vehicle ran off the road for an unknown reason.
The Toyota overturned and threw Bayers, killing him. NHP said it didn't appear he was wearing a seat belt.
The woman was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with a nonlife-threatening injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.