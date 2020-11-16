LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The curtain has closed for good on Cirque du Soleil's Zumanity show on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, Cirque notified the cast and crew of Zumanity of the permanent closure on Monday.
After wowing audiences with more than 7,700 shows, the last performance of Zumanity took place on March 14 before it was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release said.
Zumanity opened at New York-New York in Sept. 2003.
“Zumanity was a groundbreaking departure for Cirque du Soleil when it opened in September of 2003,” said Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “We are forever grateful to the extraordinarily talented cast, crew and staff who helped make Zumanity an unforgettable experience for more than 7.25 million guests.”
Guests holding tickets for any future performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase. For more information, guests may contact lasvegas.customerservice@cirquedusoleil.com.
The release notes that Cirque and MGM Resorts have solidified their commitment to the partnership and the four shows remaining in the Cirque du Soleil portfolio. Contract extensions for “O” at Bellagio, The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage, KÀ at MGM Grand and Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay have been signed. Additionally, Treasure Island and Cirque du Soleil have recommitted to Mystère with a contract extension.
“Zumanity at New York-New York had a terrific run over the last 17 years and our partnership with Cirque du Soleil remains strong moving forward. We’re grateful to the cast, crew and team at Cirque for having created something very special. We look forward to sharing plans for new entertainment programming at the New York-New York Theater in the months ahead," said George Kliavkoff, President of Entertainment & Sports for MGM Resorts International.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.