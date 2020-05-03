LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zion National Park will start reopening on May 13, according to the park's posts on social media.
The park will begin day-use recreational access to "select areas" of the park that day, in line with White House coronavirus guidelines.
"We will provide more information in the days to come on what will be accessible on our park and local tourism websites," said the post on Instagram. "As we move forward, the health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners will guide our operational approach to examine each facility function and service and ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance."
Visitor access at Zion will be limited to available parking in some areas.
Zion National Park is about 2.5 hours northeast of Las Vegas in Southern Utah.
