Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum in downtown Las Vegas. (Google Street View)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- "Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans has announced his downtown Las Vegas museum will close temporarily amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a post shared on the Haunted Museum's social media pages, Bagans said the museum will close temporarily beginning March 16 as a precaution to protect the health of its staff and guests, while also taking important measures to prevent the spreading of coronavirus.

The Haunted Museum said that its operations will be suspended "until further notice."

