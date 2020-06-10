LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Youth sports organizations were given an outlined plan by Gov. Steve Sisolak's office to resume contactless outdoor practices under Phase 2.
According to the outline, youth leagues for baseball, softball and soccer were given mandatory procedures to follow in order for activities to resume. Practices would have to be held without spectators for the time being. Organizations would have to oversee health screenings for anyone participating in activities.
Comprehensive cleaning will have to be done for facilities and equipment.
Players, coaches and managers must social distance. Face coverings will be required, especially for players who are not actively participating in practices.
The plan to resume youth sports under Phase 2 was a collaborate effort with state and local youth sports leagues and associations. Public health official made the recommendations for resuming play.
Organizations must follow all of the guided conditions in order to resume practices. For more information visit NVHealthResponse.nv.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.